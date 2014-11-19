Chris Pratt who turned Star-Lord into a household name, will now play another unlikely comic book hero.

Collider is reporting that Chris Pratt will Duncan in “Cowboy Ninja Viking.”

Cowboy Ninja Viking is an Image graphic novel created by A.J. Lieberman and Riley Rossmo. The story follows a counter-intelligence program formed by Dr. Sebastian Ghislain, who transformed some patients into agents known as Triplets. After some of the triplets turned into hired criminals, Duncan, (also a Triplet) is sent to take down the Triplets gone rogue and Dr.Sebastian Ghislain.

Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, (both from “Zombieland”) initially penned the script for Disney a few years ago but Disney passed on it, deeming it “too edgy.” Universal then picked it up.

Collider had some more details on the script:

We’re told that per the latest draft of the script, the three different personalities (the Cowboy, the Ninja, and the Viking) physically manifest onscreen as three different people when Duncan switches personas, but to onlookers he still just looks like Duncan (ie. Pratt). It’s possible that the film could be executed this way, with three different actors playing the protagonist’s manifestations while Pratt plays Duncan, but obviously the script and/or vision may evolve once a director comes onboard.

Ever since Chris Pratt was part of the reason “Guardians of the Galaxy” turned into the biggest hit of the year, he has been one of Hollywood’s new leading men, getting a main character role in the upcoming “Jurassic World” and now “Cowboy Ninja Viking.”

Source: Collider