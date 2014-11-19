In the recent months, some fans suggested that Beta Ray Bill was seen for a quick second in a scene from “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Well as you know, a speculation, theory, rumor or just about anything, can spread throughout the internet in the matter of seconds. Well, director James Gunn got tweeted a pic of a character (in question) from the film. Along with the pic, a caption came with it stating “That’s totally Beta Ray Bill.” James Gunn responded to the pic. Here it is…

“THAT’S who you guys’re talking about? That is totally NOT Beta Ray Bill.”

Well there you go kids. This was NOT Beta Ray Bill, the character who once defeated Thor and took over Mjolnir.