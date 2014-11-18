web analytics
A brilliant high school student and his friends uncover blueprints for a mysterious device with limitless potential, inadvertently putting lives in danger.

In theaters January 30th

Starring Jonny Weston, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Sam Lerner, Allen Evangelista, Ginny Gardner

Executive Producers Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Vicki Dee Rock

Produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller

Written by Jason Harry Pagan & Andrew Deutschman

Directed by Dean Israelite

Official Site: http://www.projectalmanac.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectAlmanacMovie

Twitter: https://twitter.com/almanacmovie

#ProjectAlmanac

