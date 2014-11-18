300 SHARES Share Tweet

Everyone has gone through a moment in their life where they are struggling with something. Whether it is a physical struggle, a mental struggle or an emotional struggle, we have all gone through something. A lot of us look up to someone or something, our parents, friends or idols. Whatever it may be, those sometime help give us strength in times of need. Here’s a story directed and produced by Brett Culp of people who look up to the dark knight, the caped crusader, Batman. Take a look at the trailer of “Legends of the Knight.”

Legends of the Knight – Official Trailer from Brett Culp Films on Vimeo.

Here is the press release of the film which is out now on DVD and On Demand platforms:

“You will not see a more emotionally engaging Batman movie in your entire life.”

– Filmmaker Kevin Smith

Batman may be a fictional character but he has proven to be a genuine inspiration to millions of people facing disease, disability or hardship, as movingly revealed in the new documentary LEGENDS OF THE KNIGHT. The powerful, feel-good film will be released on Virgil Films DVD, VOD and Digital Download on November 18, 2014.

Batman has always held a special place in the hearts of superhero fans. Orphaned at a young age, he is an emotionally intense mortal whose compassion and sense of justice have helped him rise to heroic heights. LEGENDS OF THE KNIGHT weaves together the uplifting true stories of individuals who have embraced their inner superhero, overcome devastating obstacles, and unselfishly given to their communities because of their love for the Caped Crusader.

Through the deeply personal tales of Batman fans, writers and filmmakers, this feature-length documentary encourages viewers to find their own uniquely courageous paths. Funded by more than 1,100 people from around the world, LEGENDS OF THE KNIGHT is a return to our childhood dreams of becoming a hero.

Says filmmaker Brett Culp: “Each of my films is a ‘cinematic documentary’. I am passionate about real stories with inspirational messages. My work is about reminding us of the beauty within our own stories and in the stories around us.”

Culp’s LEGENDS OF THE KNIGHT has screened in 90 cities to date, with proceeds benefiting charities and the families they serve. Each screening has become an evening of inspiration and heroic possibilities for families – complete with superhero costumes and capes – while raising awareness and funds for charity. More than 60 charities have benefited, including Ronald McDonald House, Make-A-Wish Foundation, St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Boys & Girls Club of America, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Special Olympics, children’s hospitals and more.

“Not your typical superhero flick,” said Whitney Matheson of USA Today. “I didn’t expect to get teary-eyed.” Said Nerdvana, “This is one of the most uplifting films you’re likely to see this year. Highly recommended.” Movie Pilot called it “the most important superhero movie you should see this year.”

