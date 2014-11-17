Remember when Marvel Studios revealed the “Phase 3″ slate at Disney’s El Capitan Theater in Hollywood a few weeks ago? On the stage of that theater Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, showed off a cool timeline for the films that will open in theaters between May 2016 and May 2019. Today Marvel has released that timeline for your enjoyment.

Starting with Captain America: Civil War, Phase 3 of Marvel Studios will also include Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War Part I, Captain Marvel, Inhumans, and Avengers: Infinity War Part II.