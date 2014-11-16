300 SHARES Share Tweet

With “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in post production for a December 2015 release, promotions are gearing up for the highly anticipated sequel. What better way for fans to get fired up than to attend Star Wars Celebration 2015, which will be held at Anaheim’s Convention Center from April 16-19. Typically held every few years since 1999, the convention has built a rather large following. To build excitement for the event, the organizers have released the Star Wars Celebration poster. Check it out!

“It’s going to be really interesting, because we are way ahead with ticket sales from where we usually are this far out,” said Mary Franklin, senior events and fan relations lead for Lucasfilm. “I feel safe saying this is going to be the biggest one yet.”

The last time the Star Wars Celebration Convention was held in California was way back in 2007. The turnout for that event was approximately 35,000. The show doesn’t plan to change a thing, but it will be bigger and almost guaranteed to be more impressive.

“The Celebration recipe is really built so much on fan passion and what the fans bring to the show,” Franklin said. “It’s really the same fan festival, just bigger.”

Programming will include pop culture personalities, artists, writers and celebrities. Also featured will be an Art Show, Collector’s Stage, diorama building, Jedi training, “Star Wars” tattooing, fan panels, exhibitors, props and sets, a new session of “Star Wars University,” Star Wars Fan Club tables, Rancho Obi-Wan (the largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia,) a Star Wars Celebration Podcast Stage, Star Wars Celebration Pin Trading Program and The Road to Celebration (an early bird pin program available on-line for badge holders only!)

It is a certainty that major news regarding the upcoming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be announced.

“We’ve got so many things coming from ‘Star Wars,’ I know it’ll be a very exciting show, I’ll say that much,” Franklin said.

“Star Wars Celebration 2015” will be held from April 16-19, 2015 at the Anaheim Convention Center. To purchase tickets go to: starwarscelebration.com.

Source: Hero Complex (L.A. Times)