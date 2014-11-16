Arriving in time for Valentine’s Day 2015, the erotic best-selling novel Fifty Shades of Grey will have its cinematic debut. The drama will surely be a favorite romantic destination for couples. Check out the trailer!

Here is the storyline for the film.

When Anastasia Steele, a literature student, goes to interview the wealthy Christian Grey, as a favor to her roommate Kate Kavanagh, she encounters a beautiful, brilliant and intimidating man. The innocent and naive Ana started to realize she wants him, despite his enigmatic reserve and advice, she finds herself desperate to get close to him. Not able to resist Ana’s beauty and independent spirit, Christian Grey admits he wants her too, but in his own terms. Ana hesitates as she discovers the singular tastes of Christian Grey – despite of the embellishments of success, his multinational businesses, his vast wealth, his loving family – Grey is consumed by the need to control everything. As they get close Ana starts to discover Christian Grey’s secrets and explores her own desires.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” will open in theaters on February 13, 2015. The film stars Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Ehle, Rita Ora, Marcia Gay Harden, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Luke Grimes, Rachel Skarsten, Callum Keith Rennie, Victor Rasuk, Dylan Neal Anthony Konechny, Emily Fonda, Anne Marie DeLuise, Andrew Airlie, Tom Butler, Jason Cermak, Reese Alexander, Julia Dominczak, Ann Wu-Lai Parry, Steven Cree Molison, Raj Lal, Anna Louise Sargeant, Brent McLaren and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (rumored.) Kelly Marcel wrote the screenplay based on the novel by E.L. James. Samantha “Sam” Taylor-Johnson (“Nowhere Boy”) directs.

Sources: Fandango, IMDb