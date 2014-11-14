Paul Bart is back at it again in PAUL BLART MALL COP 2. Paul Blart heads to Las Vegas to attend a Security Guard Expo with his daughter Maya before she leaves to college. While at the convention he discovers a heist and it is up to him to

apprehend the criminals.

PAUL BLART MALL COP 2 opens in theaters April 17th, 2015!

Synopsis:

In this sequel, in which Kevin James reprises the role of Paul Blart, the security guard is headed to Las Vegas to attend a Security Guard Expo with his teenage daughter Maya (Raini Rodriguez) before she departs for college. While at the convention, he inadvertently discovers a heist – and it’s up to Blart to apprehend the criminals.