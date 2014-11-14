Diem Brown, who appeared on MTV’s “The Real World” and “The Challenge,” has lost her battle with cancer at the age of 32.

Diem let it be known that she was battling ovarian cancer, when she appeared on “The Challenge: Fresh Meat.”

She was in an on-and-off again relationship with fellow “Real World” star C.T. (Chris Tamburello), who visited her during her final hospital stay. During the visit, C.T. posted this caption below, on his Instagram along with a picture of the two napping together:

“Sometimes just being there for someone can be the difference between a good and bad day. @diembrown could definitely use a few… Please go to her support page: www.medgift.com/diemsnextchallenge #medgift.”

Diem Brown had left a final tweet Tuesday showing her courage and that she was still fighting to the end.

“I NEED PRAyErs and advice my doctors are seemingly giving up but I won’t & can’t rollover. Whatever option I have to LIVE I’m grabbing!”

MTV released this statement: