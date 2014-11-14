Marvel’s Ant-Man #1 is going to have hundreds of variants done by Ed McGuiness. Yes, I said hundreds. Let me explain…

Every cover is going to have a different sized Ant-Man, so no two covers will be the same and every issue will be individually numbered.

Marvel SVP Sales & Marketing David Gabriel had this to say about this variant cover of a different size. (Pun intended).

“This is completely unlike any cover we’ve ever attempted. We’ve even had to utilize new technologies to make it happen. Each variant is completely unique. Each and every cover will feature a different sized Ant-Man. No two are identical!”

How awesome is the variant?

Ant-Man #1 will go on sale in January and will be written by Nick Spencer and the art will be done by Ramon Rosanas.

Source: Marvel