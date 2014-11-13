631 SHARES Share Tweet

We’re excited to share the official home entertainment Trailer for GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY on Digital HD plus Disney Movies Anywhere 11/18 and on Blu-ray™ 3D Combo Pack, Blu-ray and On-Demand December 9th!

Enjoy the epicness of the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Blu-ray™ 3D Combo Pack below!

From Marvel, the Studio That Brought You “Iron Man,” “Thor,”

“Captain America” and “Marvel’s The Avengers,”

Comes the Year’s Must-Own Blockbuster!

MARVEL’S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

Get it First on Digital HD plus Disney Movies Anywhere November 18th,

and on Blu-ray™ 3D Combo Pack, Blu-ray and On-Demand December 9th

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy film has earned over $645 million worldwide and recently passed the $300 million mark at both the domestic and international box offices. Guardians of the Galaxy opened domestically August 1 with $94.3 million to become the biggest August debut of all time and ultimately the biggest August release ever; it’s also the highest grossing film of the year and the first to surpass $300 million in 2014 domestically. After becoming the 10th straight Marvel Studios film to open at #1, Guardians of the Galaxy occupied the top spot domestically for four of its first six weekends in release.

Synopsis: From Marvel, the studio that launched the epic franchises of “Iron Man,” “Thor,” “Captain America” and “Marvel’s The Avengers,” comes an unlikely new team—the “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The Marvel Cinematic Universe expands into the cosmos when brash space adventurer Peter Quill steals a coveted orb and becomes the object of a relentless bounty hunt. To evade his enemies, Quill forges an uneasy truce with Rocket, a gun-toting raccoon; Groot, a tree-like humanoid; the deadly assassin Gamora; and the revenge-driven Drax. But when Quill discovers the true power of the orb, he must rally his ragtag band of misfits for a desperate battle that will decide the fate of the galaxy. Featuring amazing new characters and exclusive bonus features, this must-own blockbuster will have you hooked on a feeling… of pure adrenaline!

Cast: Chris Pratt (“The Lego Movie,” TV’s “Parks and Recreation”) as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana (“Avatar,” “Star Trek”) as Gamora, Dave Bautista (“Riddick,” “The Man with the Iron Fists”) as Drax, Vin Diesel (“Fast and the Furious” series, “Riddick”) as Groot, Bradley Cooper (“American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook”) as Rocket, Lee Pace (“The Hobbit” series, “Lincoln”) as Ronan, Michael Rooker (TV’s “The Walking Dead”) as Yondu Udonta, Karen Gillan (“Oculus,” TV’s “Doctor Who”) as Nebula, Djimon Hounsou (“How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “Gladiator”) as Korath, John C. Reilly (“Wreck-It Ralph,” “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”) as Corpsman Dey, Glenn Close (TV’s “Damages,” “Tarzan”) as Nova Prime and Benicio Del Toro (“Traffic,” “The Usual Suspects”) as The Collector.

Director: James Gunn (“Movie 43,” “Super”)

Screenplay: James Gunn (“Dawn of the Dead,” “Scooby Doo”) and Nicole Perlman (“Thor”)

Producer: Kevin Feige, p.g.a. (Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World”)

Executive Producers: Nik Korda (“Robin Hood,” “The Golden Compass”)

Stan Lee (“X-Men: Days of Future Past,” Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”)

Victoria Alonso (Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Thor: The Dark World”)

Jeremy Latcham (“Marvel’s The Avengers, ”Marvel’s “Iron Man 2”)

Alan Fine (Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World”)

Louis D’Esposito (Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World”)

Release Date: 11/18 for Digital 3D and Digital HD

12/9 Digital SD, 3D Blu-ray Combo pack (3D Blu-ray + Single Disc Blu-ray + Digital Copy), Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand

Bonus Features:

(Digital HD*, Disney Movies Anywhere, 3D Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray)

· Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scenes

· Making-of Featurettes

· Exclusive Look at “Marvel’s The Avengers: Age of Ultron”

· Gag Reel

· Audio Commentary

(DVD)

· Exclusive Look at “Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron”

· Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scene

* Digital bonus offerings will vary per retailer

Ratings: PG-13; PG for CE; G for CF

Feature Run Time: 121 minutes

Aspect Ratio: Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray & DVD: 2:40:1

Audio: Blu-ray 3D & Blu-ray 2D = English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, French-Canadian 5.1 Dolby Digital, Latin Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English DVS 2.0 Dolby Digital

DVD = English/Latin Spanish/French Canadian 5.1 Dolby Digital, English DVS 2.0 Dolby Digital

Languages: English, French & Spanish

Subtitles: English, French & Spanish

