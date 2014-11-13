550 SHARES Share Tweet

Gifted and talented actor Christoph Waltz will play opposite actor Daniel Craig in the as yet untitled “James Bond 24” movie. The film will begin shooting early next month.

A person who has knowledge of the screenplay explained that the part Waltz will play is a complex one. ‘It’s not immediately evident whether the part’s friend, or foe, or a bit of both.’ Someone else close to the production let slip the character Waltz will play is ‘extremely cunning.’ ‘A nemesis of sorts,’ they continued.

Waltz is infamous for portraying villains or anti-heroes. He won his first Academy Award for playing German Colonel Hans Landa in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds.” He won his second Oscar for his role as former dentist-turned-bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz in Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.”

It has been reported that Craig, as well as, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have met with Waltz. The movie will begin filming on location in Mexico, Austria, Morocco, Italy and London in just three short weeks.

Including the “James Bond 24” film, Waltz will be in three different films next year.

“James Bond 24” will open in theaters on November 6, 2015. The film will star Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Léa Seydoux, Dave Bautista (rumored,) Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Chiwetel Ejiofor (rumored) and Rory Kinnear. John Logan wrote the screenplay with Neal Purvis and Robert Wade doing rewrites. Jez Butterworth has been contacted to polish and fine-tune some of the action scenes in the script. The characters are based on the work by series creator Sir Ian Fleming. Sam Mendes directs.

Sources: dailymail.co.uk, IMDb

550 SHARES Share Tweet