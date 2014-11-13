Bebop and Rocksteady Will Make Their Debut on Nickelodeon’s TMNT Very Soon!

Our favorite villain duo of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Bebop and Rocksteady, have not appeared on the Nickelodeon show yet, but now we know when it will happen!

The fan-favorite duo will make their first appearance on the show on season 3, in January. Here is a bio of the two via IGN:

Bebop (voiced by J.B. Smoove): “A half-human, half-warthog mutant, Bebop was once known as Anton Zeck, master thief. Zeck was mutated (along with Ivan Steranko) after getting on the wrong side of Shredder. With his bright purple mohawk and unlimited stealth tech, Bebop’s villainous thieving opportunities appear endless.”

Rocksteady (voiced by Fred Tatasciore): “A former Russian arms dealer, Ivan Steranko was a collector of rare weapons and armor until he angered Shredder. Doused with mutagen mixed with rhino DNA, Steranko soon became the incredibly strong and massive mutant known as Rocksteady.”

These guys were definitely my favorite villains on the original cartoon & I can’t wait to see them get introduced to the newer generation of TMNT fans.