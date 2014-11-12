400 SHARES Share Tweet

A new trailer has debuted for the film “In the House of Flies.” The psychological thriller pits the sanity of two young lovers against their abductor. (Think “Saw!”) The film will be available on DVD and VOD on November 25th. Check it out!

Here is the synopsis for the film.

June 1988… Summer Was Never The Same.

In the House of Flies tells the story of young lovers whose lives are inadvertently changed forever. An innocent couple, Heather (Lindsay Smith) and Steve (Ryan Kotack) suddenly find themselves abducted. By whom? For what purpose? Alone, isolated and locked in an undisclosed, suburban basement, Heather and Steve find themselves pawns in a psychological, mind-game with their diabolical hosts. Surrounded by several mysterious and locked suitcases – each containing valuable clues to their very own survival – Heather and Steve must exploit what remains of their bruised intellect and depleting sanity, to escape the authority of their unidentified and brutal abductors (Ryan Barrett.) From this day forward, summer was never the same.

“In the House of Flies” will arrive on DVD and VOD on November 25th. The film stars Ryan Kotack, Lindsay Smith, Henry Rollins, Ry Barrett, Tate Yap, Tristen Yap, John Cross and Susan Rice. Angus McLellan wrote the screenplay, while Gabriel Carrer directs.

Sources: October Coast Publicity (Special thanks to Parade Deck Films,) IMDb

400 SHARES Share Tweet