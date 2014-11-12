Here’s the New Trailer for SINBAD: THE FIFTH VOYAGE

Here’s the New Trailer for SINBAD: THE FIFTH VOYAGE

From the stories found in the pages of the Arabian Nights comes the return of the famous adventurer Sinbad. Starring Shahin Sean Solimon as the legendary seaman, the trailer has that magic feel that stop motion effects wizard Ray Harryhausen skillfully executed in his Sinbad films. This is indeed worth checking out for that element alone. After all, who doesn’t enjoy watching a six-armed stone goddess fighting in super animotion? Have fun!

Here’s the synopsis for the film.

When the Sultan’s first born is taken by an evil sorcerer, Sinbad is tasked with traveling to a desert of magic and creatures to save her.

“Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage” will premiere on VOD/Digital on December 2nd. The film stars Shahin Sean Solimon, Patrick Stewart (narrator,) Lorna Rayer, Sadie Alexandru, Marco Khan, Isaac C. Singleton Jr., Said Faraj, Jon Jon Briones, Sandra Linz, Marcella Raya, Dharbi Jens, MariamVardani, Danielle Duvale, William Romeo, Sam Sako, Camille Banham Avi Bernard, Johnny Mask, Mehrdad Sarlak, Travis Kiro, Derek Vanderhorst (voice,) Thomas Gunter, David Light, Andrew Micheal Carter, Tony Saddul, Adiana Ward, Robert Christopher Henderson, Brandon Freiberg, Eric Castle, Jermel Saunders, Eric Andersen and Chad Peckham. Shahin Sean Solimon and Evelyn Gabai wrote the screenplay, while Shahin Sean Solimon directs.

Sources: October Coast Publicity (Special thanks to Phase 4 Films,) , IMDb