“Phineas and Ferb Star Wars” is out today (Nov. 11) on DVD and if you’re wondering whether or not you want to pick it up, I’ll help you out with that. Here’s my review…

Review

“Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars” originally aired in July, the same weekend as San Diego Comic-con. I was skeptical at first since I’ve never watched an episode of “Phineas and Ferb” and the fact that they were making a parody of Star Wars, it just was kind of like an “oh no” moment for me. Well, I watched it when it first aired with my niece and nephew, I seen how much they loved it and well, I actually thought it was a pretty good special.

This special had something for both fandoms. There were plenty of Star Wars characters in the special that you’ll see throughout the special, which is great for Star Wars fans. Other than the obvious Star Wars references, there are some references to Star Wars that only die-hard fans would get. They actually poke fun of things like the “who shot first” scene, the episode not being “canon,” things like that. So if you are a big Star Wars fan, you can appreciate jokes like that.

The special contained a few musical numbers but I believe that that’s a normal thing when it comes to “Phineas and Ferb.” So, for the fans of the series, they stay true to the “Phineas and Ferb” roots.

Bonus Features

The bonus features include 5 additional “Phineas and Ferb” adventures, so the kids would definitely have plenty more to watch.

Verdict

Being a huge Star Wars fan, I’m pretty picky when it comes to Star Wars parodies or crossovers but I have to say, that I enjoyed this one. It was funny, clever and it’s cool that the children get a Star Wars special of their own, since us adults have had plenty of Star Wars specials or parodies to enjoy.