The unseen star of “Big Bang Theory” Carol Ann Susi, has died after a battle with cancer. The actress passed away Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. She was 62.

Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro, and Bill Prady released this statement:

“The Big Bang Theory family has lost a beloved member today with the passing of Carol Ann Susi, who hilariously and memorably voiced the role of Mrs. Wolowitz.Unseen by viewers, the Mrs. Wolowitz character became a bit of a mystery throughout the show’s eight seasons. What was not a mystery, however, was Carol Ann’s immense talent and comedic timing, which were on display during each unforgettable appearance. In addition to her talent, Carol Ann was a constant source of joy and kindness to all. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with her family during this time, and we will miss her greatly.”

Carol Ann Susi made appearances on numerous TV shows and film. Not many knew who the voice behind Howard Wolowitz’s hilarious mother belonged to, sadly, this is how a lot of people found out. Though she was never seen in the show, it is a big loss as she was a big part of the cast.

It’s not clear what will happen to the character of Mrs. Wolowitz.

Source: THR

//

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

