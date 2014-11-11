Back in May, writer/actress Nia Vardalos announced that the sequel to the 2002 hit movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” was in the works. While the film is still in development, things are ramping up for the feature. The movie has picked up Kirk Jones (“Nanny McPhee”) to direct and Universal Pictures has also jumped on board by acquiring distribution rights in the U.S. and some international territories for the comedy.

The sequel will bring the Portokalos family together for an even bigger wedding and the revelation of a family secret. Vardalos wrote the script for the original film, as well as for the sequel. She will reprise her role as the first generation Greek-American woman Toula, while actor John Corbett will return to play her non-Greek husband Ian.

The original film is one of the most successful independent films of all time grossing $241 million at the domestic box office, while going on to make $368 million worldwide.

Greek Wedding started out as a one-woman play from Vardalos, which chronicled her life growing up in a Greek household in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and then marrying a non-Greek. Rita Wilson, who is half-Greek, saw the L.A. play and brought it to the attention of her husband Tom Hanks.

Playtone, HBO and Gold Circle will back the sequel. Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman will return to produce, while Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer, Norm Waitt, Steve Shareshian and Nia Vardalos will executive produce. Kirk Jones will direct.

