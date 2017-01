Bruce Wayne just ruined his $30 mani! Man up brucie! #batman #benaffleck #batmanversussuperman #batmanvssuperman #brucewayne #Chicago #mychicagopix Un vídeo publicado por Kaitlin Michelle (@katieknipp) on Nov 11, 2014 at 1:40 PST

Zack Snyder directs Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, which stars Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent and Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne. The cast also includes: Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Laurence Fishburne as Perry White, Diane Lane as Ma Kent, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince. The movie hits theaters March 25th, 2016.

Source: Via Moby Pictures