Saban Brands and Threadless have teamed up to let you design your very own Power Ranger T-shirt and have a chance to win $2,000 and more!

Here are the details:

• Nov. 10 (TODAY!): T-shirt design submission period begins.

◦ Visit www.threadless.com/powerrangers to submit your own design!

• Dec. 1: T-shirt design submission period ends.

◦ Each t-shirt design receives a voting period of 10 days from submission date.

• The winner will receive $2000 cash, a $500 Threadless gift card, and the Limited Edition Power Rangers Legacy Collection (the 98-DVD set featuring all 767 episodes from the first 20 seasons) as their grand prize!

• A select variety of other winning t-shirt designs will be produced by Threadless and available for purchase in early 2015.

Why wouldn’t you want to design your own Power Rangers tee?!