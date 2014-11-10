For the first time ever, the journey of the Master Chief is available all on one collection! “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” comes to the Xbox One Nov.11 and here are the details and trailer.

“Halo: The Master Chief Collection” offers the complete story of “Halo’s” legendary hero, the Master Chief, for the first time on one console, including an entirely re-mastered version of “Halo 2” – “Halo 2: Anniversary” – in celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the fan-favorite classic.*

“Halo: The Master Chief Collection” brings the ultimate “Halo” collection together (‘Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary,” “Halo 2: Anniversary” “Halo 3” and “Halo 4”) with a unified Master Menu that features every campaign chapter unlocked, enabling fans to experience the Master Chief’s story and “Halo’s” legendary multiplayer like never before. Play “Halo” your way, with curated playlists from the campaign and more than 100 multiplayer and Spartan Ops maps from across all four “Halo” titles.

Every game in “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” is visually enhanced for Xbox One, with “Halo 2: Anniversary” featuring a fully re-mastered campaign. All four games will run at 60 frames per second on dedicated servers.

“Halo: The Master Chief Collection” also includes access to the new live-action digital series, “Halo: Nightfall,” and the “Halo 5: Guardians” Multiplayer Beta, which are launching in late 2014.

Features: The Complete Master Chief Story – Honoring the iconic hero and his epic journey, the Master Chief’s entire story is brought together in one package, on one console with “Halo: The Master Chief Collection.” Delivering a total of 45 campaign missions from “Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary,” “Halo 2: Anniversary,” “Halo 3” and “Halo 4,” all unlocked from the very beginning, “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” showcases improved visual fidelity running at 60 frames per second in every game, with “Halo 2: Anniversary” featuring a graphically re-mastered campaign. Including new prologue and epilogue cut-scenes foreshadowing “Halo 5: Guardians,” this is the collection “Halo” fans have been waiting for, all on Xbox One.

“Legendary” Halo Multiplayer – Featuring more than 100 multiplayer and Spartan Ops maps from across all four “Halo” titles (“Halo: Combat Evolved” maps playable on Xbox Live for the first time) running on their original multiplayer engines, “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” offers unprecedented choice to enhance your “Halo” multiplayer experience. Using the Master Menu, select from curated playlists of your favorite “Halo” multiplayer maps and game types, and then go to battle with your fellow Spartans on dedicated servers.

“Halo 2: Anniversary” – Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, the iconic fan favorite returns, featuring a visually re-mastered campaign with “Classic Mode,” which allows you to instantly switch between the re-mastered game and the original from 2004, as well as all-new cut-scenes. Uncover new story elements in hidden terminal videos, and utilize all new skulls to experience the campaign in a whole new way. Play the game that defined online multiplayer on consoles with all 25 original “Halo 2” multiplayer maps, just as fans remember them, plus 6 completely re-imagined “Halo 2” maps.

Master Menu – Seamlessly navigate the Master Chief’s story and customize your multiplayer experience across more than 100 maps using the all-new Master Menu. Play all four completely unlocked campaigns, beginning to end, or jump from mission to mission across each game in any order you choose. Enjoy cross title themed campaign playlists created by the game’s designers for new fun and challenging experiences, and easily find and play your favorite multiplayer game types from multiplayer and Spartan Ops maps. It’s everything “Halo,” on your terms, simplified.

New “Halo: Nightfall” Live-Action Digital Series – A strange and treacherous world exposes elite UNSC operatives to a much deeper danger in this live-action series from 343 Industries and Scott Free Productions. Executive-produced by Ridley Scott and Scott Free TV President David Zucker and directed by Sergio Mimica-Gezzan (“Battlestar Galactica” “Pillars of the Earth,” “Heroes”), “Halo: Nightfall” is an exciting new story for “Halo” fans and new audiences alike.

“Halo 5: Guardians” Multiplayer Beta – Be among the first to experience a new generation of “Halo” multiplayer in the “Halo 5: Guardians” Multiplayer Beta. Gear up for the “Halo 5: Guardians” Multiplayer Beta by unlocking exclusive content in “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” and “Halo: Nightfall.” These exclusive items will carry over into “Halo 5: Guardians.”