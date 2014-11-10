Only Dark Horse would come out with a story like “Grindhouse: Drive In, Bleed Out.”Slay Ride, is a killer holiday story…literally.

The story follows a woman who comes back home, to find her family has been murdered. She then goes on a survival mission with an elderly woman whom she calls Mother Wolf. The two go searching for survivors in the small town but what they find is a lot of death and supernatural occurrences.

When I read the word “Grindhouse” in the title, I didn’t know what to expect other than an unpredictable story. That’s exactly what I got. Alex de Campi who has written quite a few Grindhouse books for Dark Horse, has a twisted way of storytelling. In this issue, there was gore, nightmarish images that make you think “what the hell?” The art was done by R. M. Guéra (“Scalped”) who seems to have had no problem making these gory and creepy images, take shape.

What I liked about the book besides the goriness, was it’s unpredictability. I really didn’t know what to expect on the next panel, let alone the next page. “Grindhouse: Drive In, Bleed Out” #1, is a different type of story than anything out there right now. It’s a perfect fit for Dark Horse.