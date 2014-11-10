400 SHARES Share Tweet

Come get some!

The cult hit “Evil Dead” film franchise is making a transition from the big screen to Starz. The American premium cable and satellite television network has ordered a follow-up series entitled “Ash vs. Evil Dead.”

Sam Raimi and longtime producing partner Robert Tapert will reteam with actor Bruce Campbell, who will reprise his role as the S-Mart employee, boomstick wielding and chainsaw-armed Deadite killer Ash Williams.

In the series, Ash is forced to face his personal demons along with a Deadite plague, which threatens to destroy all of mankind. Destiny is a bitch who won’t release the unlikely hero from Evil’s grip. The series will be released in ten half-hour installments, which is set to debut sometime in 2015.

“Starz first worked with Sam and Rob on ‘Spartacus,’ and we are thrilled to be back in business with them,” said Carmi Zlotnik, Managing Director of Starz. “With Sam writing and directing and Bruce Campbell returning to the screen, we are certain the show will give ‘Evil Dead’ fans around the world the fix they’ve been craving.”

Raimi commented by saying.

“Evil Dead has always been a blast. Bruce, Rob, and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to tell the next chapter in Ash’s lame, but heroic saga. With his chainsaw arm and his ‘boomstick,’ Ash is back to kick some monster butt. And brother, this time there’s a truckload of it.”

“I’m really excited to bring this series to the ‘Evil Dead’ fans worldwide — it’s going to be everything they have been clamoring for: serious Deadite ass-kicking and plenty of outrageous humor,” said Campbell.

“Starz has always been a great creative partner and we are excited to be working with them on this project,” added Robert Tapert.

The “Ash vs. Evil Dead” project will arrive on Starz sometime in 2015. Bruce Campbell will star. Sam Raimi will direct the first episode and serve as executive producer alongside Robert Tapert and Bruce Campbell. Sam Raimi, Ivan Raimi and Tom Spezialy wrote the series. Ivan Raimi will serve as co-executive producer with Aaron Lim as producer.

Source: Variety

