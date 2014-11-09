Matt Damon walked away from the Bourne franchise in 2007. When fans believed his return as C.I.A. assassin Jason Bourne was a past milestone, Damon changed his mind. The Academy Award winning actor found out director Paul Greengrass would return to helm the upcoming film.

The news slipped when Damon and close friend Ben Affleck were celebrating their resurrected project, Project Greenlight, on the red carpet Friday when Affleck dropped the bombshell.

“Well, [Damon’s] going to be doing a Bourne movie next fall when I’ve just completely lost any semblance of physical fitness. So….,” Affleck told E! News.

Damon picked it up from there.

“Yes, next year,” Damon responded to E! News when asked for clarification. “It’ll be in 2016 when the movie will actually come out. [Director] Paul Greengrass is going to do another one and that’s all I ever said. I just needed him to say yes.”

This will make the third collaboration between Damon and Greengrass in the Bourne series and the fifth film in the franchise as well. The series is inspired by the novels written by the late Robert Ludlum.

Late last year, Greengrass announced he was not interested in making another Bourne film and was hanging up his jodhpurs regarding the franchise. He told the website Deadline.

“In the end I felt I had given it my all in two films I’m very proud of and didn’t want to make another if I didn’t believe it could be as good if not better. I couldn’t come up with an idea, and the business reality of franchises is that when a studio has a Bourne, they’re obliged to make one every couple of years. I discovered in my heart I didn’t have another one in me.”

He added, “The best thing was to move on, have someone else come in and make their mark on it.”

The fifth Bourne film is expected to arrive in theaters sometime in 2016.

