It’s time for a super cute moment here on Nuke the Fridge. Baymax, from Disney’s “Big Hero 6,″ has taken the time to scan and talk with our very own Louis Love.

You can view the video interview below and don’t forget to take a look at our “Big Hero 6″ coverage by clicking HERE.

Here’s the official synopsis for “Big Hero 6:”

“Big Hero 6” features brilliant robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada, who finds himself in the grips of a criminal plot that threatens to destroy the fast-paced, high-tech city of San Fransokyo. With the help of his closest companion—a robot named Baymax—Hiro joins forces with a reluctant team of first-time crime fighters on a mission to save their city. Inspired by the Marvel comics of the same name, and featuring comic-book style action and all the heart and humor audiences expect from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the CG-animated “Big Hero 6” hits theaters in 3D on Nov. 7, 2014.

