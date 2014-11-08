The amazing animated series “Star Wars: The Clones Wars” is back with a new collection of episodes called “The Lost Missions.” In this blu-ray collection is 13 episodes and also nearly 2 hours of bonus features. Here’s my review…

Review:

When I seen that a new Clone Wars blu-ray collection was coming out, I was instantly excited. I was one of the ones who binge-watched the series on Netflix and loved it. So I received the blu-ray and let me tell you, it’s even more awesome than I had imagined it would be.

This collection has a few different story archs. One chunk of the episodes center around clone trooper 5555 aka Fives, and a mysterious illness which causes him to lose all self-control. Another few episodes center around Amidala and Anakin as well as who will control the banks of the galaxy. Another story arch which focuses on everyone’s favorite character, Jar Jar Binks (read that with sarcasm) and Mace Windu, as they try to figure out the mysterious disappearances of some ancient leaders. The final few episodes focus the Jedi Masters of past and present, which was my favorite because we get to see Master Yoda battle with the dark side of the force as it begins to cloud his mind. All of these story archs are great. Yes, even the one that centers around Jar Jar, it’s only two episodes in length, so it isn’t a big deal. You’ll live.

Bonus Features:

The best thing about owning a movie or series on blu-ray/dvd (besides getting to watch it whenever you’d like), is the bonus features. These bonus features are pretty awesome and they add almost an extra two more hours of Star Wars. How can you not love that?

The never-before-seen documentary called “The Clone Wars: Declassified,” gives us a look behind-the-scenes of the great animated series. The documentary shows us what it took to make the series and even let’s us know a bit about the crew that made the series, even George Lucas himself. It’s a really informative documentary.

The other bonuses on the blu-ray are four story reels. These story reels are the same story reels that George Lucas reviewed before they got taken into the final cut. It’s cool to see exactly what Lucas watched before he gave his final say-so.

Verdict:

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions,” contains plenty of action and great story telling. Unlike the prequels, it’s easy for kids to follow, even the little politics that are going on. It’s great for all ages. I really loved this collection and I’m very satisfied with what Lucasfilm put out. I highly recommend it for any Star Wars fan. Go get it Nov.11!

