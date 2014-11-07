550 SHARES Share Tweet

The animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” may be over but there are some lost missions that we have not yet witnessed.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions” is coming to blu-ray Nov.11. The blu-ray includes 13 episodes, plus about two hours of bonus features including: Never-Before-Seen, a sixteen minute documentary about the beloved series and four additional unfinished story reels.

Here are some exciting images from the blu-ray:

Be sure to come back soon to Nuke the Fridge for the review!

550 SHARES Share Tweet