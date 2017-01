66′ Batman was a very iconic, game changing television show. We all love it for it’s bright vibrant colors, the “pows” and “zaps” that popped up all over the screen and probably most of all, it’s campiness. “Batman: The Complete TV series” comes to Blu-ray, Digital HD and as a limited box set on Nov. 11. In honor of it’s release, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment sent us a clip to share with you all. In this clip, Adam West discusses his favorite Batman episode.



Source: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment