Hey there again everyone! It’s Chris Salce bringing you yet ANOTHER special edition of “The C-Word.” Earlier this week, we had Ming Chen from AMC’s Comic Book Men stop by for an interview. Today’s edition, we have my favorite cosplays of Stan Lee’s Comikaze Expo. Now, before I get started, there were a LOT of great cosplays but unfortunately, there was only just one of me and I was pulling triple duty. Getting interviews, promoting mine and my brother’s new comic coming out [inserting cheap plug here: BloodRED], and trying to take pics of the awesome cosplays that were there. I did happen to catch up to a few of my favorites. So without further adieu, SOME of my favorite cosplays of Comikaze!

Like I said, there was a LOT of great cosplaying going on this past weekend and I wish I would have been able to get a pic of them all. Luckily, Nuke the Fridge Con is just around the corner so stay tuned for some more awesome cosplay. Until then, this is Chris Salce saying “Wolfman’s got nards!”

