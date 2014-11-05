From Neill Blomkamp, the director of “District 9” and “Elysium,” comes a film with the charm and imagination of “Pinocchio.” That film is “Chappie.” Meet a robot built to learn, paint, write poetry and “become his own man.” Actor Sharlto Copley lends his voice to the title character who can think and feel for itself. Check out the trailer!

Here is the storyline for the film.

Every child comes into the world full of promise, and none more so than Chappie: he is gifted, special, a prodigy. Like any child, Chappie will come under the influence of his surroundings – some good, some bad – and he will rely on his heart and soul to find his way in the world and become his own man. But there’s one thing that makes Chappie different from anyone else: he is a robot. The first robot with the ability to think and feel for himself. His life, his story, will change the way the world looks at robots and humans forever.

“Chappie will arrive in theaters on March 6, 2015. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Sigourney Weaver, Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel, José Pablo Cantillo, Miranda Frigon, Sean O. Roberts, Yo-Landi Visser, Robert Hobbs, Brandon Auret, Ninja, Eugene Khumbanyiwa, Kevin Otto, Dan Hirst, Paul Hampshire, Graeme Duffy, Janus Prinsloo, Arran Henn and Maurice Carpede. Neill Blomkamp and Terri Tatchell wrote the screenplay. Neill Blomkamp directs.

Sources: Entertainment Weekly, IMDb