The ever popular minions from “Despicable Me” and “Despicable Me 2” are featured in their own standalone film “Minions.” Now, the first official trailer for this CGI feature has arrived. It’s hard to believe how long these little yellow guys have been around. Check it out!

Here is the storyline.

Minions are yellow henchmen, who have existed since the beginning of beginning, evolving from a yellow single-cell organisms into beings who have only one purpose: to serve the most ambitious villains. After their masters were destroyed, they decide to isolate themselves from the world and start a new life in Antarctica. Sometime in the 60s, the lack of a master drives them into depression, so bravest minion, Kevin, and two other volunteers, Stuart and Bob, set out to find a new one. They arrive at a villain convention, where they compete for the right to be henchmen for Scarlet Overkill (Sandra Bullock,) a stylish and ambitious villain determined to dominate the world and become the first female super-villain.

“Minions” will hit theaters on July 10, 2015. The film stars the voice talents of Michael Keaton, Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Katy Mixon, Allison Janney, Steve Coogan, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jennifer Saunders, Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud and Dave Rosenbaum. Ken Daurio, Cinco Paul and Brian Lynch wrote the screenplay based on the characters created by Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul. Kyle Balda and Pierre Coffin direct.

Sources: Universal Pictures, minionsmovie.com, IMDb