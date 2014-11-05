545 SHARES Share Tweet

Entertainment Weekly reunited the cast of the original “Ghostbusters” for a special reunion issue. Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddmore), Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett), Annie Potts (Janine Meinitz) and director Ivan Reitman, all show up in the special reunion issue, which is out Friday.

The Today show actually partnered up with EW for an interview with the cast. (Which you can see here). Al Roker asked the cast about their favorite memories of filming in which Murray had said his was getting to drive the Ecto-1 around, even after they yelled cut and just keep driving around the city with the sirens on.

Roker also asked about “Ghostbusters 3,” in which the whole cast at the same time yelled “yeah, Bill! What about Ghostbusters 3?!” Murray said that “it would be hard to recreate something that was so beautiful.” The cast did touch on the new reboot with an all-female cast and Weaver suggested that it should be called “Ghostbabes.”

Obviously the two actors who are missing from the reunion are the late great Harold Ramis, who passed away earlier this year and the awesome Rick Moranis, who has since retired from acting to be a family man. It’s a bitter sweet thing to see the cast reunite since the passing of Ramis and since the news of the new “Ghostbusters” film, which will have nothing to do with the Ghostbusters that we all grew to love.

The issue which is on newsstands Friday, also features a “Mean Girls” reunion and many more.

Sources: EW, Today Show