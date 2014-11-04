250 SHARES Share Tweet

From the multiple Eisner Award-winning creator Stan Sakai, comes great issue of the legacy of Usgai Yojimbo, in Senso #4.

Usagi and Tomoe are trapped in the wreckage of a martian rocket’s crash landing. With only one way out, Usagi and Tomoe have to find their way out any way possible, meaning through the ship and armies of aliens.

I grew up in the 80’s and 90’s. The reason I know of Usagi Yojimbo is because of collecting all the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” toys. Honestly, this is the first time I’ve read a Usagi Yojimbo book and let me tell you, I’ve been missing out!

I was really captivated by the story from the very beginning. To think of a love story between comic book characters that are animals, seems kind of ridiculous right? Well not when you get into the dramatic and emotional love story between Usagi and Tomoe. If the issue was just about their love story alone, I would have been totally fine with it but then all of the action starts.

The action in this issue was awesome. A lot of alien limbs flying everywhere xplosions going on, giant creatures and robots. It makes the issue a really eventful issue.

If you like great story telling, you need to start reading Usagi Yojimbo if you already haven’t. It’s filled with drama, action, uniqueness and everything that makes for a great story.