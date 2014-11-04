Although Bruce Wayne is not even close to becoming Batman in FOX’s Gotham TV series we have been introduce to many future Bat-Villains so far. We’ve seen the likes of The Penguin, Falcone, The Riddler, Poison Ivy and Catwoman to name a few. The show does not pull back any punches when it comes to including characters from the comics. The question is who’s next?

Here’s the answer.

During Stan Lee’s Comikaze, that happened this past weekend, Gotham’s executive producer, Danny Cannon, ‘spilled the beans’ and revealed that the writers of the show ore working an episode revolving around no other then Jonathan Crane (Scarecrow).

When last we saw Scarecrow it was in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises ( 2012 ) and was played by Cillian Murphy.