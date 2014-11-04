After Edgar Wright left the Ant-Man film, Paul Rudd called on Adam Mckay to help direct the film but instead of directing, he helped Rudd re-write the script. So here is the updated official synopsis of “Ant-Man.”

The next evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brings a founding member of The Avengers to the big screen for the first time Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man. Armed with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, master thief Scott Lang must embrace his inner-hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym, protect the secret behind his spectacular Ant-Man suit from a new generation of towering threats. Against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.

So a few things have changed. Ant-Man is now known as a founding member of The Avengers, just like in the comics. So now that part is being acknowledged. The second thing that has been changed is that Scott Lang is known as a “master thief,” rather than a “con-man” in the original script.

“Ant-Man” hits theaters July 17, 2015 and stars Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll, Hayley Atwell, Judy Greer, T.I., Michael Peña, John Slattery, Bobby Cannavale and Wood Harris.