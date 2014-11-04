Len Wein, the co-creator of Wolverine, was at Stan Lee’s Comikaze Expo this past weekend in LA. Wein was doing a signing and I asked him what he thought of Wolverine dying. Wein had the most simple and perfect answer…

“So what?!” Wein said. “He’ll be dead til’ Tuesday! I don’t know if there’s anyone that actually thinks he’s dead or will stay dead.”

He’s absolutely right. Everyone knows that when there’s a death of a well liked character or any character for that matter, it’s to boost up sales and the character comes back 9 out of 10 times.

If you have not read the “Death of Wolverine,” it’s a great story and a great looking book. I’m still iffy on how Logan aka Wolverine died, but I’m not sure there really is a right way for Wolverine to die.