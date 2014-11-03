620 SHARES Share Tweet

A quick Google search reveals that in The Flash comic books, Eddie Thawne becomes Professor Zoom, the Reverse Flash. That’s how I found out. I know an Easter egg when I hear one so as soon as I heard a proper name in the pilot, I looked him up.

Rick Cosnett plays Eddie Thawne on The CW’s The Flash. When I met him this summer, I got deep into Professor Zoom with him. Right now he seems to just be a love interest for Iris (Candice Patton) and foil to Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), but we’ve already seen a newspaper from the future, so time travel could be involved.

Nuke the Fridge: I looked up Eddie Thawne and in some comics he is a time traveler from the future. Given Harrison Wells has a newspaper from 2025, could your Eddie Thawne be that distant?

Rick Cosnett: Let’s just say there’s going to be a lot of time traveling and that’s kind of the fascinating thing about this, is that you don’t know who these people are. They seem very normal and the whole mystery is who are they? To be honest, I don’t know the full incarnation of Eddie. It’s going to be a big mystery and it’s going to be something that I think fans are going to have to be on the edge of their seats for.

Nuke: Is Professor Zoom on the table?

Rick Cosnett: Everyone’s on the table at this stage. I was even told two different things before we started as well. Honestly, I wish I could tell you. I’m as much in the dark as you are sometimes but I do now have a clear idea and I can’t see.

Nuke: Professor Zoom seems reasonable because why wouldn’t there be a Reverse Flash? Time travel seems more out there to incorporate.

Rick Cosnett: A lot of the times, there’s so much mythology around them as well because people write their own fiction. What I found researching is that you can get pulled down these rabbit holes of backstories. The cool thing is that Geoff Johns gets to take the reigns on this and they’ve got big plans for Eddie, but they’re only telling me little bits.

Nuke: So did you just start with Eddie Thawne as a cop?

Rick Cosnett: Yeah, golden boy. He’s a golden boy detective. I was given a little bit of a backstory and there’s hints here and there, could he be this, could he be that? So it’s been very interesting for me to play him as to where to come from in that sense. The fact is that there was this explosion and things have happened. People were in comas, people don’t remember stuff. From there it’s all going to come to light.

Nuke: Could we visit Keystone City one day?

Rick Cosnett: We hope so. There’s going to be a lot of overlap in the DC universe. I hope the storyline comes my way more.

Nuke: Who else from DC is from Keystone City?

Rick Cosnett: There’s a few. I might be giving too much away if I tell you. There’s a lot of stuff out there.

Nuke: Are there opportunities to crossover with Starling City too?

Rick Cosnett: There are, yes. I don’t know what has been revealed so far but there’s going to be a lot of crossover with characters and even in I think upcoming episodes. It’s going to be fun. It’s so fun as an actor to interact with new spaces and new characters and see how that reveals itself. I think the funnest part of this whole thing is being in a place of not knowing, especially when they say action. You have to be figuring it out as you go and then the audience is really with you because you’re as much in the dark as they are. In that sense as an actor, the more that’s thrown at you, the easier it is to go out there and make every take different. Every take you discover something more.

Nuke: Does Eddie just know Barry as a CSI?

Rick Cosnett: Yeah, he does and they’ve recently met as well. He kind of treats Barry a little bit like a little brother. He’s very much sort of bros with Barry and he has no qualms, he comes with no defenses, much to Barry’s dismay I think because he is nice. That’s almost more frustrating.

Nuke: Yeah, it is. You hate that. At least if he’s an A-hole, you can say, “Iris, get away from that A-hole.”

Rick Cosnett: Absolutely, and he’s so full of himself because he’s so good at everything but no, he’s just good at everything and he’s also really genuinely nice.

Nuke: Does he have any idea that Barry carries a torch for Iris?

Rick Cosnett: No idea.

Nuke: But Iris has no idea either.

Rick Cosnett: Absolutely and that’s the tragedy of it at this stage, but it’s going to be interesting to see how that pans out.

Nuke: Is there a lot of action for you on The Flash?

Rick Cosnett: Yeah, there has been. It’s great. I had a good training with detectives. I went to a shooting range. There’s going to be a lot of action which is awesome.

Nuke: It’s interesting actors go to a shooting range to practice for playing a cop, but they use real bullets. How does that translate on the set when you’re using blanks?

Rick Cosnett: You basically get a feel for how it really feels and it’s important to get a sense of that energy and how much is at stake when you have a bullet coming out of your gun. It’s not something that, as an actor, you should take lightly. As a cop, obviously you go through all this training and that has to be embodied in you when your’e playing a cop. It’s hard to fake that, so you have to do as much as possible to make it real for yourself and therefore for the audience.

Nuke: And you know how to aim, even though it’s already rigged to hit the mark.

Rick Cosnett: Exactly, you’ve got to know how to hold it. You’ve got to know how much weight is in it. You’ve got to know how to line up your sights, otherwise you end up looking like a clown.

Nuke: What is Eddie’s life in Central City when he’s off duty?

Rick Cosnett: He slowly falls for Iris in a very genuine way, so they do hang out a lot but he’s very much his own man. He’s not, obviously, the clingy type. He’s halfway between man’s man and he cares about his work first and foremost. This is something that’s blooming and it’s a bit of a bonus but he very much stands tall on his own and he’s really self-contained.

Nuke: Is there one big case Eddie is working on?

Rick Cosnett: Well, there’s been a lot of crime happening in Central City lately which is why everyone’s going, “What the hell is happening?” He very much is in the dark with the supernatural at this stage, so needless to say he’s been exceedingly busy.

