650 SHARES Share Tweet

This weekend, Big Hero 6 will introduce moviegoers to a new team of superheroes. Hiro Hamada (Ryan Potter) uses technology to turn himself and his friends into a flying, fighting team. Go Go Tomago has magnetically powered wheels that can either allow her to skate at super speeds or fling them at enemies.

Jamie Chung provides the voice of Go Go. We’ve seen her as badasses in movies like The Man with the Iron Fists, Sucker Punch and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. I also saw her in the human trafficking drama Eden. We discussed all her roles and she revealed her true dream is to be in a romantic comedy. Big Hero 6 opens Friday.

Nuke the Fridge: I’ll tell you one thing you probably don’t hear enough, which is that I really love Sucker Punch.

Jamie Chung: Thank you! No, I don’t hear it enough.

Nuke: Were you surprised at the divisive reaction to Sucker Punch?

Jamie Chung: You know, I get it. Even when I read the script, it’s something that I had to read twice. You have to go in it with a very open mind and you can’t sit to criticize. You have to just let the magic happen and go with the flow and not question it. I was fairly disappointed that most people didn’t get it. It’s one of those movies that you have to give a solid chance to, maybe even twice. Regardless of that, I had a great experience and that’s all that really matters.

Nuke: Do you at least every once in a while get people like me telling you?

Jamie Chung: Absolutely. Literally, and the ones that do love it appreciate it to its fullest. It literally was a piece of art.

Nuke: You definitely shouldn’t take it literally.

Jamie Chung: Exactly. It’s super abstract and I think it’s too head of its time.

Nuke: In a way, is Go Go the most badass character you’ve ever played?

Jamie Chung: Certainly she’s the fastest and the most ferocious, absolutely. I’ve played a lot of female characters that are very courageous, but one as sassy as she and one who’s able to really put her money where her mouth is, she’s the only character that is able to put her money where her mouth it.

Nuke: Could she have been a superhero even before meeting Hiro and discovering all this technology?

Jamie Chung: I think so, but Hiro is the one that made all the suits. She’s an adrenaline junkie so she was trying to perfect her mind glove bike. I think it was really Hiro’s vision to put that on her feet and use it as a shield and wield it as discs. I think Hiro had a lot to do with it.

Nuke: You’ve done a lot of physical live-action roles. Did you have to do a lot of the action noises for Big Hero 6?

Jamie Chung: I did all of the action noises and I feel like that is probably the most difficult thing to do. Delivering the lines and emoting the feelings comes pretty naturally to me. Of course we had great directors, but the oofs and the ows and the falling efforts and fighting efforts, that probably made me sweat. That was probably the hardest thing to do.

Nuke: Was it any comparison to doing real stunts?

Jamie Chung: I’d rather do the real stunts and have the noises come out naturally. To be told not to jump around and to do them with your feet planted on the floor is extremely hard to do.

Nuke: Is it hard for Go Go to be a team player?

Jamie Chung: No, not at all. She is a team player. She’s extremely loyal. A team player meaning one to talk out her feelings? No, she’s not going to do that, but she becomes emotional when she really needs to be.

Nuke: Did you read any of the Big Hero 6 comics?

Jamie Chung: I did not. I don’t even know where I can get my hands on them. I heard that they were found in the Marvel vault. The directors, Don and Chris, went in to look for some potential material to turn into an animation film. We were kind of advised against it because it’s inspired by really. They didn’t use any of the storylines from the actual comic books.

Nuke: How different was Go Go in them?

Jamie Chung: I did see some photos online. She is very different. Honey Lemon is extremely different. Everything is kind of softened up I think for this Disney movie.

Nuke: Did they have Go Go entirely designed when you first got the part and started recording?

Jamie Chung: There were a bit of different variations for her Big Hero 6 transformation, but in terms of the character herself, I’ve only seen one image of her. It was weird to bring her to life. They took my vocal recordings from my audition and they animated a short of the scene with my facial expressions because they recorded your facial expressions. They put it all together and that’s what they used, I think, to determine who they wanted for the role. It was weird to watch that and see the details, like the freckles or the hand moving and my facial expressions when I’m saying the lines. It’s weird.

Nuke: Did your storyline change a lot through the development process?

Jamie Chung: No, I think the story overall changed quite a bit. The great thing about being a part of an animated film is that you have the luxury of time, more so than when you’re filming a live-action because once you film it, you film it. You can do redos, you can reshoot some things but it takes up a lot of time and actors’ schedules. With this project, we did move the storyline just a bit and came back in to do re-recordings but for the most part the storyline stayed the same and for the most part the character has stayed the same.

Nuke: You didn’t lose any big Go Go scenes that you liked?

Jamie Chung: No, not at all.

Nuke: Have you been vying for any other superhero parts?

Jamie Chung: Oh, absolutely. Marvel-wise? I really want to play Psylocke if they ever decide to bring her into something. Storm is one of my favorite characters growing up. To be able to control the weather and use it against enemies and protect the world, it was Psylocke, Storm and then when Jean Gray became the Phoenix. They’re all strong female characters.

Nuke: I got a chance to see Eden at SXSW a few years ago. Has that been instrumental in directors and casting directors being able to see you differently?

Jamie Chung: For dramas, yes, but it’s done nothing for me in the romantic comedy world. I don’t know why. It’s usually shown for other drama projects.

Nuke: But was it hard to break into that before you did Eden?

Jamie Chung: No, drama’s my favorite thing to do. It’s been harder to break into comedy if anything.

Nuke: And you’ve been actively trying?

Jamie Chung: Oh yeah, getting better, hopefully getting funnier. I don’t know. Too much pressure’s on that. It’s really just making it real and it’s all about the situation that you’re put in. Just to have the opportunity to play Eden, I flew myself out. I was working on a different project and I flew myself up to Seattle to meet the producers and directors. It’s a role that I really wanted and quite rarely does it turn out the way that you want, and quite rarely do you get the role that you really want. That was one of the projects where all the stars aligned.

Nuke: Have you gotten any feedback since Eden came out that it helped raise awareness or save any girls?

Jamie Chung: I really hope so. The facts are this is an issue that continues in our very cities. There was a huge bust in San Francisco just a year ago where they brought out 10 girls. They’re busting these rings and it’s so hard because they’re so elusive. They’ll move the girls from place to place. In terms of awareness, I hope that it has. I do have a lot of young people contacting me via social network, like, “I saw this movie. I was really touched by it. Thank you for shining a light onto this topic.”