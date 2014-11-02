Update: The original source was an exclusive with the website nerdreport.com from Elba himself on September 5, which quoted Elba while he was on a press junket for “No Good Deed.”

In an interview with The Telegraph, actor Idris Elba let it slip that actor Tom Hiddleston and himself would be in Joss Whedon’s upcoming “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Here is what he had to say.

“Ironically, yesterday I had to…” Elba chuckles. He’s not meant to talk about this, but he clearly enjoys doing things he’s not meant to do. “I’m in Avengers,” he reveals. He means that his Thor character, deity-cum-sentry Heimdall, appears in Age of Ultron, the second installment of the superhero ensemble franchise. “And I’m doing a scene with Chris Hemsworth [who plays Thor] and Tom Hiddleston [Loki], and they’re like, [whispers] – ‘Aren’t you [meant to be] in Ibiza?’ ” That bassy chuckle again, followed by a frown. Elba came straight to Ibiza party-time from a mythical Norse god/Marvel universe that has made billions at the global box office. His head is all over the place. “That’s why I was p—– about my set yesterday. I really just wasn’t there. I was annoyed.”

In reference, Elba had hosted a DJ set at Ibiza Rocks. His fourth of nine for the Saturday/Sunday events across the summer season for gig/clubbing Ibiza Rocks.

Locked into a contract, the actor had to make good by filming the scene. However, there’s no sense complaining about it when you’re being paid in money and fame. Truly, look and see where you were and where you are now!

Here is the storyline for the film.

When Tony Stark tries to jumpstart a dormant peacekeeping program, things go awry and it is up to The Avengers to stop the villainous Ultron from enacting his terrible plans.

"The Avengers: Age of Ultron" is scheduled to debut in theaters on May 1, 2015. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, James Spader, and others. Joss Whedon wrote the screenplay based on the comic book created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Joss Whedon directs.

Sources: Nerd Report, IMDb