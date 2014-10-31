381 SHARES Share Tweet

According to Deadline, 20th Century Fox are moving forward with the X-Men spin-off “Gambit”. Channing Tatum (Foxcatcher, 22 Jump Street) is officially on board to star in the film. Josh Zetumer (Robocop) has been hired to pen the screenplay based on a treatment by X-Men writer Chris Claremont, the co-creator of Gambit. Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg will be producing the film alongside Tatum and his producing partner, Reid Carolin.

Gambit is considered a favorite among the X-Men fan, so expect Tatum to make an appearance in Bryan Singer’s “X-Men: Apocalypse” due out Summer 2016.

