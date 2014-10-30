The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
“SPONGEBOB: SPONGE OUT OF WATER”
Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies Present
A United Plankton Pictures Production
Executive Producers Stephen Hillenburg, Cale Boyter
Produced by Paul Tibbitt, Mary Parent
Based on the Series “SpongeBob Squarepants” Created by Stephen Hillenburg
The Writers are: Stephen Hillenburg, Paul Tibbitt, Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger
Directed by Paul Tibbitt
Cast: Antonio Banderas, Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence
Synopsis: SpongeBob SquarePants, the world’s favorite sea dwelling invertebrate, comes ashore to our world for his most super-heroic adventure yet.
Release: February 13th, 2015