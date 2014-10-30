New SPONGEBOB:SPONGE OUT OF WATER Trailer and Poster!

New SPONGEBOB:SPONGE OUT OF WATER Trailer and Poster!



Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies Present

A United Plankton Pictures Production

Executive Producers Stephen Hillenburg, Cale Boyter

Produced by Paul Tibbitt, Mary Parent

Based on the Series “SpongeBob Squarepants” Created by Stephen Hillenburg

The Writers are: Stephen Hillenburg, Paul Tibbitt, Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger

Directed by Paul Tibbitt

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence

Synopsis: SpongeBob SquarePants, the world’s favorite sea dwelling invertebrate, comes ashore to our world for his most super-heroic adventure yet.

Release: February 13th, 2015