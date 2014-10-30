Earlier this week, Nuke the Fridge posted an article concerning HBO negotiations with actor Taylor Kitsch for a leading role in the upcoming “True Detective Season 2.” Now, the actor has been confirmed for the part in the series starring alongside Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn. Following this, actors Michael Irby, Kelly Reilly, Abigail Spencer and Leven Rambin are all signing on for heavily recurring roles for the eight episode season.

Taylor Kitsch is said to be playing a detective, while Rachel McAdams is in talks as the fourth lead, as another detective.

Irby will play Elvis, the partner of McAdams’ character. Spencer is believed to be playing the survivor of a sexual assault and Rambin will portray a beauty with a checkered past. Reilly’s part is described as “the self-possessed Morgan.”

“True Detective Season 2” is written by Nic Pizzolatto. The story will be set in California and follow “three police officers and a career criminal (who) must navigate a web of conspiracy in the aftermath of a murder.”

Farrell will play policeman Ray Velcoro, “a compromised detective whose allegiances are torn between his masters in a corrupt police department and the mobster who owns him.”

Vaughn will be on the other side of the law and will play Frank Semyon, “a career criminal in danger of losing his empire when his move into legitimate enterprise is upended by the murder of a business partner.”

Filming will begin sometime this fall on location in California. Justin Lin (“Fast and Furious 6”) will direct the first two episodes.

Season One of “True Detective” made its mark on cable by featuring film actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as contentious police partners investigating a serial killer over a 17-year period in Louisiana. The show debuted in spectacular style in early 2014 and quickly gathered a following as well as 12 Emmy nominations.

Sources: TVLine, The Wrap