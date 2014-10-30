350 SHARES Share Tweet

Sons of Anarchy – Next On: “What a Piece of Work is Man” ~ Kill Date: January 13, 2015

Description: The club deals with heartache internally and conflict with the organization at large.

Sons of Anarchy – Inside the Final Ride: Making The Cut ~ Kill Date: January 13, 2015

Description: Kurt Sutter takes you inside the SOA editing room to show how episodes come to life in post-production.

FX Networks

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/FX

Twitter – www.twitter.com/fxnetworks

Tumblr – www.fxnetworks.tumblr.com

Instagram – www.instagram.com/fxnetworks

Pinterest –www.pinterest.com/fxnetworks

TVTag – http://getglue.com/tv_shows/fx

Sons of Anarchy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SonsofAnarchy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SonsofAnarchy

Tumblr: http://sonsofanarchyfx.tumblr.com/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/soafx

Pinterest: http://www.pinterest.com/soafx/

G+: https://plus.google.com/+SonsofAnarchy/posts

TVTag: http://tvtag.com/tv_shows/sons_of_anarchy