THUNDERCATS: THE COMPLETE SERIES is Coming to Blu-ray

THUNDERCATS: THE COMPLETE SERIES is Coming to Blu-ray

The short-lived but awesome 2011 animated series “Thundercats,” is now coming to Blu-ray!

Thanks to Warner Archive Collection, you’ll get to own all 26 episodes on Nov. 11, as they were meant to be seen.

See Lion-o,Tygra, Panthro, Snarf, Cheetara, Wily Kit and Wily Kat as they continue to bring the battle cry that we have not heard in years…”Thundercats HO!”

You can now pre-order “Thundercats: The Complete Series” at WBshop.com.