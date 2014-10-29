After turning down a role in the first season of “American Horror Story,” TVLine has learned that Harris will guest star on the last two episodes of “Freak Show” alongside his husband David Burtka.

Creator Ryan Murphy told EW that he and “NPH” had been in talks to have the actor do a cameo on this latest season of AHS. Harris was highly interested in appearing on Freak Show.

Neil Patrick Harris will be playing a “chameleon salesman” in episodes 11 and 12, while David Burtka will be in the finale in what TVLine calls a “sexy storyline with Jessica Lange’s batty chanteuse.”

Neil Patrick Harris is known to do some musical numbers on numerous shows and films, so one has to wonder if he will be doing one on Freak Show. Maybe with Jessica Lange’s character?

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” airs Wednesday nights on FX.

Sources: TVLine, EW