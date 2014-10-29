Last Friday, we had a chance to attend a press conference for Interstellar in Beverly Hills. The experience was surreal. Being in the same room, in the front row no less, with such great talents will never be forgotten. It’s a big payoff for all the work we put into Nuke the Fridge. In attendance were Christopher Nolan, Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Emma Thomas, Jonathan Nolan and a room full of reporters eager to ask the cast and crew questions.

Here are a few highlights from the talent in attendance for Interstellar.

Christopher Nolan explained that when he first read Jonathan Nolan’s draft for the movie he knew that although it was a space epic, that at the heart of the story there was a great set of characters and a family’s relationship. Music composer, Hans Zimmer, had no idea what the film’s genre was when he first began creating the music. Nolan wrote out an outline of what he considered to be the heart of the story, which included the relationships and the idea of a father having to leave his children. He gave the outline to Zimmer and asked him to work on that for a day and they used that as a seed to grow the score from. It was very important to keep the story about humanity and using the idea of space travel was a lens to view ourselves as human beings.

Jonathan Nolan said that the first steps in creating the film were understanding some of the science behind it. He thought Relativity was an interesting story element. Nolan also noticed that when Einstein came up with his equation there were always people involved with his experiments. He had almost no technology to work with. It’s the human experience that made his conclusions possible and that was included in Interstellar.

Part of what inspired Jonathan to write the film was that it seems that mankind has stopped creating things.

Anne Hathaway said she loved wearing the spacesuit and went as far as to add that it was her favorite costume she’s ever wore ( Wait, does that include Catwoman outfit in The Dark Knight Rises?) . Hathaway thought it was the closest she’s ever been to feeling like a kid again during Halloween.

Matthew McConaughey was asked if wearing a spacesuit in the movie hindered any emotions when acting. McConaughey answered by saying that the suit was about 40 pounds so that enabled some of his movement. Once the suit was on he could only use expressions from the neck up and sometimes through the mask. But to him it was part of the story that made sense so it was only physically more challenged but at the end he worked through it. The toughest thing for him was filming in Iceland wearing a spacesuit on a glacier with 50 mile per hour winds.

Jessica Chastain revealed that her first encounter with space travel was when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded. It was very traumatic for her being very young when it happened and she never imagined being part of space film like Interstellar.

Emma Thomas said that what really excited her about the script was that it gave her crew a chance to head on out into space and that was something they have never done before. She loved the fact that the film has adventure but yet it’s centers around family.

Although the cast and crew shared many different experiences and ideas about filming and working on Interstellar, the one thing they all agreed on was that the message in the movie is “Hope.”

Here’s the official synopsis and a trailer for Interstellar:

With our time on Earth coming to an end, a team of explorers undertakes the most important mission in human history; traveling beyond this galaxy to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars.

