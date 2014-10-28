We have all seen the photo of Ben Affleck in the batsuit, which also showed a bit of the Batmobile in the background. Some of us also seen a different looking batsuit which was in the comic-con trailer, that suit included lit up eyes for batman and looked more like armor. This gives us a hint that there will be more than one batsuit used in the highly anticipated “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Now a new rumored detail of the armored suit have emerged.

Batman News has reported that a source close to Affleck, has a new detail on the suit. Apparently, the armored suit has “Kryptonite all over it, and it can shoot missiles.”

This rumored detail is highly possible to be true and will look awesome I’m sure.

The site also mentions that there are two Batmobiles, which we have heard a few times from other sites and sources.

Source: Batman News