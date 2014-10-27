Warner Archive Collection is bringing the second season of the amazing animated TV series “Young Justice: Invasion,” to Blu-ray!

“Young Justice: Invasion” comes to Blu-ray Nov. 18 and will include all 20 episodes and as well as exclusive all-new commentary on the final two episodes from creators Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti along with voice actors Jason Spisak (Kid Flash) and Stephanie Lemelin (Artemis). There will also be a behind-the-scenes featurette.

Here’s a clip from the episode “War.”

You can now pre-order “Young Justice: Invasion” at WBSHOP.com.

Source: Warner Archive Collection

