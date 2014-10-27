“Friday Night Lights” and “John Carter” star Taylor Kitsch will join Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn and Rachel McAdams for the second season of HBO’s “True Detective Season 2.” Kitsch confirmed he will be part of the four main cast members for the eight-episode story arc.

In an interview with AdWeek, Kitsch confirmed his casting is close to being finalized, but is frustrated about the lengthy casting process.

“Yeah, I’m really excited. I’ve just been prepping. It’s been almost a full year since I’ve been on camera, so I’m itching, man. I’m overdue. You’ve just got to grind it out. Even taking this year off was, I mean you want to work, but you also don’t want to just water it down and work for the sake of working. So, it was tough to sit a year out, keeping a finger crossed that I was going to get True.”

Kitsch has had his share of ups and downs in Hollywood. He gained notoriety in the critically acclaimed 2006 NBC drama “Friday Night Lights.” In 2012, he starred in “John Carter,” “Battleship” and “Savages,” but a lukewarm response at the box office has put Kitsch’s career as a leading man on the backburner. He went on to give a very well-received performance in HBO’s television feature, “Normal Heart.” It’s only speculation, but perhaps Kitsch is hoping the new season of “True Detective” will give his career a boost as the first season did for Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

“Yeah, I mean it was just showing a lot of patience on my end and turning a lot of stuff down because I wanted to be a part of it. And having this meeting with Nic Pizzolatto, it kind of brought me back to when I was here in New York and why I wanted to be a actor, why you struggle and why you don’t quit. And when we’re talking, I mean he’s obviously incredibly smart and passionate, so that rubs off. And you’re just excited to go now. I can’t f^*!ing wait to hit camera. So I’m excited. I loved that first season of it so much. It’s just unlike anything I’ve seen in, you know, I don’t know when. And it was so grounded. It could really happen. This is very similar, and I love that. It makes it more relatable. It makes these guys more real. Nowadays, it takes f^*!ing balls to stand by that and do it that way.”

“True Detective Season Two” is written by Nic Pizzolatto. The story will be set in California and follow “three police officers and a career criminal (who) must navigate a web of conspiracy in the aftermath of a murder.”

Farrell will play policeman Ray Velcoro, “a compromised detective whose allegiances are torn between his masters in a corrupt police department and the mobster who owns him.”

Vaughn will be on the other side of the law and will play Frank Semyon, “a career criminal in danger of losing his empire when his move into legitimate enterprise is upended by the murder of a business partner.”

No doubt Kitsch and McAdams will play the other two police officers.

Filming will begin sometime this fall on location in California. Justin Lin (“Fast and Furious 6”) will direct the first two episodes.

Season One of “True Detective” made its mark on cable by featuring film actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as contentious police partners investigating a serial killer over a 17-year period in Louisiana. The show debuted in spectacular style in early 2014 and quickly gathered a following as well as 12 Emmy nominations.

