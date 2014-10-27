Take a look at the Into the Woods Featurette below!



DISNEY’S

Genre: Musical drama

U.S. Release Date: December 25, 2014

Rating: PG

Running time: TBD

Cast: Meryl Streep, James Corden, Emily Blunt, Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine,

Daniel Huttlestone, Tracey Ullman, Lilla Crawford and Johnny Depp.

Christine Baranski, Tammy Blanchard, Lucy Punch, MacKenzie Mauzy,

Billy Magnussen

Director: Rob Marshall

Producers: John DeLuca, Rob Marshall, Marc Platt, Callum McDougall

Screenplay by: James Lapine

Music and Lyrics by: Stephen Sondheim

Based on the Musical by: Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine

“Into the Woods” is a modern twist on several of the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales, intertwining the plots of a few choice stories and exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. This humorous and heartfelt musical follows the classic tales of Cinderella (Anna Kendrick), Little Red Riding Hood (Lilla Crawford), Jack and the Beanstalk (Daniel Huttlestone), and Rapunzel (MacKenzie Mauzy), all tied together by an original story involving a Baker and his Wife (James Corden and Emily Blunt), their wish to begin a family and their interaction with the Witch (Meryl Streep), who has put a curse on them.

Rob Marshall, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the Academy Award®-winning musical “Chicago” and Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” directs the film, which is based on the Tony®-winning original musical by James Lapine, who also penned the screenplay, and legendary composer Stephen Sondheim, who provides the music and lyrics. Produced by John DeLuca, Marshall, “Wicked” producer Marc Platt and Callum McDougall, “Into the Woods” will be released in theaters December 25, 2014.

Notes:

Into the Woods” premiered on Broadway on November 5, 1987, at the Martin Beck Theatre. The production, which ran for 764 performances, won Tony® Awards for Best Score, Best Book of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical. Among other awards, the musical received five Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical. “Into the Woods” has been produced around the world, including a 1988 U.S. tour, a 1990 West End production and Broadway and London revivals, in addition to a television production, DVD recording and a 10-year-anniversary concert.

The big-screen adaptation welcomes songs from the stage musical, including “Children Will Listen,” “Giants in the Sky,” “On the Steps of the Palace,” “No One Is Alone” and “Agony,” among others.

The award-winning production team includes: Oscar® winner Dion Beebe (“Chicago,” “Memoirs of a Geisha”) as director of photography; Oscar winner Dennis Gassner (“Bugsy,” “Quantum of Solace”) as production designer; and three-time Oscar winner Colleen Atwood (“Memoirs of a Geisha,” “Chicago,” “Alice In Wonderland”) as costume designer.

BOILERPLATE:

